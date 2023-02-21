Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Walt Disney to appear on the $100 bill?

Posted at 8:17 PM, Feb 20, 2023
(KGTV) - A story going around online claims Walt Disney will be temporarily replacing Benjamin Franklin on the $100 bill.

But that's fiction.

The story on the Disney Dining fan blog says the change is being made to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company later this year.

But the source cited as the basis for this story is our old friend Mouse Trap News which is a satirical website that publishes made-up articles involving Disney.

A TikTok video published by Mouse Trap News also showed a picture of Walt Disney's image on a $100 bill, which may have fooled some people into thinking it was real.

