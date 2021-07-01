Watch
Fact or Fiction: Walmart writing off checkout donations?

A meme going around social media claims Walmart and other large corporations are taking those charitable donations customers make at check-out and writing them off as their own tax deductions.
Posted at 7:42 PM, Jun 30, 2021
(KGTV) -- A meme going around social media claims Walmart and other large corporations are taking those charitable donations customers make at check-out and writing them off as their own tax deductions.

But that's fiction.

Only you, the customer, can write off that donation as long as you didn't get anything in exchange for it and save the receipt.

Unfortunately, most people aren't taking advantage of their so-called "checkout charity."

According to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, 9 out of 10 customers don't write off those donations.

