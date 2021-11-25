Fact or Fiction: Walmart toy sings about drug use?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims Walmart is pulling a child's toy that swears and sings about doing cocaine in Polish.

It's true, although it didn't happen here.

Ania Tanner from Ontario, Canada told CTV News she bought the dancing cactus for her granddaughter. The toy plays songs in English, Spanish, and Polish.

Tanner, who is Polish, says the Polish song used profanities and talked about doing cocaine, drug abuse, depression, and suicide.

It turns out the Chinese manufacturer used a Polish rap song without knowing what the lyrics meant.

Walmart told CTV News it's removing the item while it investigates the complaint.