Fact or Fiction: Walmart selling Freedom Nuggets?

(KGTV) — An image you may be seeing on social media claims to show a real Walmart product called Freedom Nuggets which are chicken nuggets shaped like tiny pistols.

The image has been reposted tens of thousands of times, but it's a fake.

Walmart.com confirms the store doesn't sell any chicken nuggets shaped like guns.

There are also visible clues the picture is AI-generated.

First of all, the word "freedom" contains three e's.

You'll also notice the numbers in the prices look odd.

The Facebook user who created the image posted it on a page called Cursed AI which contains all sorts of computer-generated content.

