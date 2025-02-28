Fact or Fiction: Walmart lowers prices to pre-inflation levels?

(KGTV) — A video going around social media claims Walmart decreased prices to "pre-inflation" within a month of President Trump taking office.

But that's fiction.

The video was produced by Eric Deters, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress out of Kentucky last year.

He offers no evidence to support his claim and Reuters contacted Walmart which confirmed it's not true.

In fact, after the November election, Walmart said Trump's proposed tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico could lead to higher prices, not lower

