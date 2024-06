(KGTV) — A story you may have seen on social media claims that, starting June 3, all Walmart locations in the U.S. will go back to being open 24 hours a day.

That's fiction.

A Walmart spokesperson says there are no current plans to return stores to 24 hours of operation.

Walmart went from being open 24 hours a day to closing at 11pm during the pandemic and has kept those hours ever since.

The company does point out you can shop at Walmart any time you like on its website.