(KGTV) -- Volkswagen issued a press release Tuesday announcing it's changing its name to Voltswagen.

Many media outlets picked up the story and the carmaker's Twitter account even adopted the new name.

But it appears to be fiction.

According to the Wall Street Journal, company officials insist the press release and name change were just a premature April Fool's joke.

They say it's part of a marketing campaign for the company's first all-electric SUV which went on sale in the U.S. this month.