Fact or Fiction: VP candidate Tim Walz added as playable character in video game?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz has been added as a playable character in a video game.

It's true.

Walz, wearing a red-and-black flannel with a white undershirt, has been added to the game Crazy Taxi.

According to published reports, Walz used to play on his Sony Dreamcast all the time and Crazy Taxi was his favorite game.

So game developer Edward La Barbera added him to it.

Crazy Taxi involves trying to deliver your passengers to their destination as fast as possible.

Players can also play as Kamala Harris who, like Walz, features lines from her Democratic National Convention speech.

