Fact or Fiction: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval rating in his own country is down to 4 percent?

(KGTV) — During a press conference last week, President Trump said Russian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval rating in his own country is down to 4%.
But there's no evidence to support that.
The website Snopes found an article in The Kyiv Independent in which Zelenskyy calls the 4% figure "Russian disinformation."
The White House has also provided no evidence to support that number.
Polls in Ukraine do show Zelenskyy could struggle to win re-election.
But the 4% approval number appears to be made up.