Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval rating in his own country is down to 4 percent?

During a press conference last week, President Trump said Russian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval rating in his own country is down to 4%.
Posted

(KGTV) — During a press conference last week, President Trump said Russian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval rating in his own country is down to 4%.

But there's no evidence to support that.

The website Snopes found an article in The Kyiv Independent in which Zelenskyy calls the 4% figure "Russian disinformation."

The White House has also provided no evidence to support that number.

Polls in Ukraine do show Zelenskyy could struggle to win re-election.

But the 4% approval number appears to be made up.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here For More Stories

Click Here For More Stories