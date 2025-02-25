Fact or Fiction: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval rating in his own country is down to 4 percent?

(KGTV) — During a press conference last week, President Trump said Russian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval rating in his own country is down to 4%.

But there's no evidence to support that.

The website Snopes found an article in The Kyiv Independent in which Zelenskyy calls the 4% figure "Russian disinformation."

The White House has also provided no evidence to support that number.

Polls in Ukraine do show Zelenskyy could struggle to win re-election.

But the 4% approval number appears to be made up.

