Fact or Fiction: Viral trend has people eating fried toothpics?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims the South Korean government is asking people not to eat fried toothpicks.

Believe it or not, this one's true.

The toothpicks in question are actually made of cornstarch and dyed green.

They're designed to be used only for sanitary purposes.

But a viral trend on social media encourages people to season and eat them.

South Korea's Ministry of Food and Safety says that's a bad idea.

The toothpicks are considered a hygiene item and are not subject to the same regulations as food products.

So their safety cannot be guaranteed.

