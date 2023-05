(KGTV) - A picture that went viral on social media claims to show a so-called "duck orchid."

The flower looks very much like a duck with its bill open.

But while duck orchids are a real thing, the picture in question is a fake.

The scientific name is Caleana Major, and while its resemblance to a duck is obvious, it's not quite the striking similarity seen in the fake picture.

As for that phony image, it was created using artificial intelligence.