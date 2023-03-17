Fact or Fiction: Viral image shows 'snake cat?'

(KGTV) — An image that has gone viral on social media claims to show the rarest feline species on Earth called the Serpens Catus or "snake cat."

It features a black and yellow pattern similar to a snake.

The post claims the cat lives in difficult to access regions of the Amazon Rain Forest.

But the whole thing is fiction.

The Serpens Catus does not exist in the federal database of species names.

An expert from Drexel University tells the website Snopes the cat is not real and there is no South American feline that looks anything like the cat in the photo.

