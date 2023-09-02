Fact or Fiction: Vintage ad claims 'More doctors smoke camels than any other cigarette'?

(KGTV) — An image making the rounds on social media claims to show a vintage ad for Camels featuring a doctor and the slogan "More doctors smoke camels than any other cigarette."

As crazy as it sounds today, it's real.

Decades ago, it was common for tobacco companies to involve the medical community in their ads before studies proved cigarettes are linked to cancer.

That being said, there are some fake vintage cigarette ads out there.

For example, one featuring a pregnant woman and the slogan "The smooth taste expectant mothers crave" is actually from the BioShock video game series.