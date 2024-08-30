Fact or Fiction: Video shows woman making bread dough on a plane flight?

(KGTV)— A story that caught our eye claims a woman posted a video of herself making bread dough on a plane flight.

It's true.

In the now-viral video, the woman documents how she made sourdough bread dough from her seat on a flight to Spain.

She's seen mixing flour, starter, water and salt in a bowl, kneading it and allowing it to rest.

She later stretches and folds the dough and says she slept during the bulk fermentation.

Not surprisingly, the video got a lot of criticism, with people saying it was terribly unsanitary and dangerous for anyone around her who was allergic to wheat or gluten.

