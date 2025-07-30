Fact or Fiction: Video shows Trump's caddie dropping golf ball in ideal position for the President?

(KGTV) — President Trump has touted his golf ability.

But a video that went viral on social media over the weekend appears to show Trump's caddie dropping the ball in an ideal position for the President as he played at his resort in Scotland.

The White House has yet to comment on the veracity of the footage.

But there is certainly lots of video of the President playing at the course over the weekend and accusations of him cheating at the game have been around for years.

A verified video clip from Reuters shows Trump appearing to illegally adjust the position of his ball on the fairway with his club while playing in Scotland.

So the evidence points to yes.

