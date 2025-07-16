Fact or Fiction: Video shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott saying ICE deported Mexican volunteers?

(KGTV) — A video you may have seen on social media appears to show Texas Governor Greg Abbott saying ICE deported Mexican volunteers who helped rescue people during the Texas floods.

But that's fiction.

It is true that Mexican rescue workers came to the aid of people during the devastating flooding that killed more than 130 people.

But the fact-check website Snopes did some digging and found no credible evidence any of those rescuers were detained or deported by ICE.

The video of Abbott is a digital fake, most likely using AI.

Snopes even ran it through a deepfake voice detector, which determined it is likely a deepfake.

