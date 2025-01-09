Fact or Fiction: Video shows Nancy Pelosi falling down while using walker on house floor?

(KGTV) — A video seen millions of times on social media claims to show former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeatedly falling down while using a walker on the House floor.

But it’s fiction.

The video was created by the X user @PapiTrumpo.

There are many clues that the video is a fake.

Pelosi's face clearly becomes another person early in the video.

Also, her shoes change from black to white back to black again during the video.

The website Snopes did some investigating and found the AI video was made off a real photo taken by Getty Images showing Pelosi with a walker when the United States Congress certified the 2024 election.

