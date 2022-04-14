Fact or Fiction: Video shows bird pooping on Biden during Iowa visit?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Video from President Biden's visit to Iowa shows something falling onto his shoulder during a speech.

The video went viral on social media, with many claiming the President was pooped on by a bird.

But that's not what happened.

The President was speaking indoors at a bioprocessing plant and pictures from another angle show he was standing next to a giant pile of corn.

The White House says it was corn or what the Des Moines Register called "distillers grain" that landed on the President's coat.

When the image is blown up, the stain does appear to look more like dust than liquid.