Fact or Fiction: Video shows athletes fainting due to COVID-19 vaccine?

(KGTV) — A video making the rounds on social media claims to show a compilation of athletes fainting because they took the Covid-19 vaccine.

But it's a complete hoax.

The first clip shows Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsing during a soccer game in June after suffering a heart attack.

But he wasn't even vaccinated.

Other clips in the video show various athletes in sports ranging from cricket, to tennis, to badminton.

But there is no evidence any of these incidents had anything to do with the Covid vaccine.

