Fact or Fiction: Vending machine sells bear meat?

Posted at 7:38 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 22:38:28-04

(KGTV) - An unusual story you may have seen claims there's a new vending machine that sells bear meat.

It's true.

It's located at a train station in Japan.

The meat is priced at about $17 for a half pound. It comes from bears captured by a local hunting club.

The machine's operators estimate that ten to fifteen packs of bear meat are sold weekly from the grab-and-go vending machine.

This is not the only exotic product available in Japanese vending machines.

In January, a Japanese whaling company reportedly set up three vending machines near Tokyo that disperse whale sashimi, whale bacon, and other whale meat products.

