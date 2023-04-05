Fact or Fiction: Vending machine sells bear meat?

(KGTV) - An unusual story you may have seen claims there's a new vending machine that sells bear meat.

It's true.

It's located at a train station in Japan.

The meat is priced at about $17 for a half pound. It comes from bears captured by a local hunting club.

The machine's operators estimate that ten to fifteen packs of bear meat are sold weekly from the grab-and-go vending machine.

This is not the only exotic product available in Japanese vending machines.

In January, a Japanese whaling company reportedly set up three vending machines near Tokyo that disperse whale sashimi, whale bacon, and other whale meat products.