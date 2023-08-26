Fact or Fiction: Vape pens that look like highlighters?

(KGTV) — Some teachers are posting pictures of what they say are vape pens that look exactly like highlighters.

The product is real.

It's produced by a company called High Light Vape which says it specializes in creating innovative and discreet vaping solutions for those on the go.

It says its flagship product is a disposable vape that looks like a highlighter.

And that's not the only product out there allowing people to hide their vaping.

There are also water bottle and hoodie vapes on the market.

