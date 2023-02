(KGTV) — It's commonly believed Valentine's Day was invented by greeting card companies.

But, while they've certainly made a mint off it, that is fiction.

Valentine's Day was around long before mass-produced greeting cards were introduced in America in 1849.

Hallmark didn't even get into the act until 1913.

If you're wondering, Valentine's Day is actually the 2nd biggest day of the year for sending greeting cards behind Christmas.

Mother's Day is 3rd.