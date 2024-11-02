Fact or Fiction: Using a Sharpie can invalidate your ballot?

(KGTV)— You may have heard using a Sharpie will invalidate your ballot and you should refuse it if a polling station tries to make you use it.

But that's fiction.

The San Diego Registrar of Voters specifically addressed this in 2020.

It said Sharpies, even if they bleed through the ballot, will not disqualify votes.

The ballot is printed in an off-set pattern meaning the bubbles for races and measures don't overlap on each side of the ballot.

Nevertheless, polling stations in San Diego County always provide voters with archival pens, not Sharpies.