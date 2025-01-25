Fact or Fiction: Users following POTUS now follow Trump?

(KGTV) — Posts you may have seen on social media claim Meta is forcing Facebook users to follow President Trump and Vice President Vance.

But that is fiction.

Users on Facebook were surprised to see posts from Trump and Vance in their feed, despite not clicking 'follow' after the inauguration.

However, Meta has an explanation for this.

Those users were following the POTUS and Vice President accounts, which Trump and Vance took over on January 20 as a part of the transition process.

For X users, @potus and @vp have both been handed over.

There are archive accounts of former President Biden and former Vice President Harris on Facebook.