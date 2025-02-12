Fact or fiction: USAID paid for celebrity trips to Ukraine?

The Trump Administration is working to dismantle USAID which provides billions of dollars in humanitarian aid worldwide.

One of the alleged pieces of evidence provided by the agency's critics are video clips that appear to be from E! News claiming USAID used millions in tax dollars to fund celebrity trips to Ukraine.

But those videos are fakes.

An E! News spokesperson confirmed to USA Today they never reported any such story.

And a researcher in online disinformation at Clemson University told USA Today the video shows all the traits of a Russian disinformation campaign.