Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: US Postal Service issues new stamps for other holidays but not Christmas?

items.[0].videoTitle
A rumor going around claims the U.S. Postal Service is not issuing any new Christmas stamps this year, but does have new stamps celebrating Eid, Diwali, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.
Posted at 8:10 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 23:11:18-05

(KGTV) — A rumor going around claims the U.S. Postal Service is not issuing any new Christmas stamps this year, but does have new stamps celebrating Eid, Diwali, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.

But that is pure fiction.

In October, the Postal Service issued ‘A visit from St. Nick’ stamps ahead of Christmas.

They include several images of Santa and his reindeer.

There are also stamps available celebrating Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, and Eid al-Fitr.

But none of them were issued this year.

The only new stamps created by the Postal Service in 2021 celebrate Christmas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!