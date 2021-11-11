Fact or Fiction: US Postal Service issues new stamps for other holidays but not Christmas?

(KGTV) — A rumor going around claims the U.S. Postal Service is not issuing any new Christmas stamps this year, but does have new stamps celebrating Eid, Diwali, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.

But that is pure fiction.

In October, the Postal Service issued ‘A visit from St. Nick’ stamps ahead of Christmas.

They include several images of Santa and his reindeer.

There are also stamps available celebrating Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, and Eid al-Fitr.

But none of them were issued this year.

The only new stamps created by the Postal Service in 2021 celebrate Christmas.

