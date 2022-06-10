Watch
Fact or Fiction

Fact or Fiction: US Department of Agriculture predicts egg prices will increase to $12 a dozen?

Posted at 7:56 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09

(KGTV) — A rumor going around social media claims the U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting egg prices will increase to $12 a dozen by this Fall.

That's fiction.

The USDA does say egg prices are rising, but not anywhere close to the number cited in the rumor.

The latest food price outlook finds egg prices could increase about 20% this year, bringing the average price for a dozen eggs to between $2.50 and $3.

The reasons cited include an avian flu outbreak and the war in Ukraine pushing up wheat and gas prices.

