Fact or Fiction: US approves non-blinding headlights?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims the U.S. has approved new headlights that won't blind oncoming drivers.

It's true.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has signed off on adaptive driving beam headlights for new vehicles.

The headlights have LED lamps that can focus beams on darkness, such as the driver's lane and areas along the roadside.

They also lower the intensity of the beams if there's oncoming traffic and have the technology to help determine where the light should go.

The headlights are already commonly used in Europe.