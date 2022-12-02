Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Upcoming 'Cocaine Bear' film inspired by true story?

It tells the story of a black bear who goes on a drug-fueled killing spree after eating several packages of cocaine accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest.
Posted at 7:48 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 22:48:15-05

(KGTV) — The trailer for the new movie Cocaine Bear dropped this week.

It tells the story of a black bear who goes on a drug-fueled killing spree after eating several packages of cocaine accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest.

The film claims to be based on a real story. And that's true.

In 1985, investigators searching for drugs dropped by an airborne smuggler found ripped-up remains of cocaine packages in a Georgia forest, along with a deceased black bear.

Investigators believe the bear ate several million dollars worth of cocaine and overdosed. The movie is due out on February 24, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Donate Today!