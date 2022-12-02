Fact or Fiction: Upcoming 'Cocaine Bear' film inspired by true story?

(KGTV) — The trailer for the new movie Cocaine Bear dropped this week.

It tells the story of a black bear who goes on a drug-fueled killing spree after eating several packages of cocaine accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest.

The film claims to be based on a real story. And that's true.

In 1985, investigators searching for drugs dropped by an airborne smuggler found ripped-up remains of cocaine packages in a Georgia forest, along with a deceased black bear.

Investigators believe the bear ate several million dollars worth of cocaine and overdosed. The movie is due out on February 24, 2023.