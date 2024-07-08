Fact or Fiction: University implements a height requirement?

(KGTV) —A story that seems hard to believe claims a university program in Vietnam now has a height requirement.

It's true.

Earlier this year, the School of Management and Business at Vietnam National University in Hanoi announced female applicants must be at least 5’2”and male applicants must be at least 5’5”.

The school claims height is a decisive factor when it comes to leadership and self confidence.

But after getting a ton of blowback from the public, the school removed the height requirement from three of its four programs.

It is still in place for students applying for a degree in Management and Safety.