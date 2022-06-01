Fact or Fiction: Ukraine Flag colors added to LGBTQIA flag?

(KGTV) — A social media post you may have seen claims the colors of Ukraine's flag, blue and yellow, have been added to the LGBTQIA pride flag.

But that's fiction.

The joke is based on the “Progress Pride Flag."

It was designed in 2018 to incorporate colors from the trans pride flag and to represent marginalized people of color and AIDS patients.

That additional inclusion is apparently what's being mocked in the fake flag which includes the Ukrainian colors and has been widely shared on social media, including by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

If you’re wondering, the original pride flag was designed in the late 1970's for the Freedom Day Parade in San Francisco.

