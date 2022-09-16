Fact or Fiction: UK hospitals canceling some surgeries, cancer treatments due to Queen Elizabeth's funeral?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims hospitals in the UK are canceling so-called non-urgent appointments because of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

It's true.

Monday's funeral has been declared a national bank holiday in Britain.

In response, some hospitals have postponed appointments not considered urgent.

That includes hip and knee replacements, cataract surgeries, and even some cancer treatments for which people have been waiting months or years.

Those patients now have to wait an indefinite amount of time to reschedule.

Twitter has been flooded with posts from people outraged their appointments were canceled because of the funeral.

