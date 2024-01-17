Fact or Fiction: Two seized objects turn out to be alien remains?

(KGTV) — Back in September, a Mexican journalist went before his nation's Congress to present two boxes he claimed were the remains of mummified aliens.

The two small figures with three fingers were seized by authorities in Peru from a shipment heading to Mexico.

Forensic experts checked them out and just announced they're not aliens.

The objects are made from paper, glue, metal and the bones from both animals and people.

It's not yet clear who owns the figures.

Officials are only saying a Mexican citizen was the intended recipient of the objects before they were seized.

But rest assured they definitely are of this world.

