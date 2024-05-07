Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Two birds found drunk inside dumpster?

A story that caught our eye claims two birds were found drunk inside a dumpster. But is the story true?
Posted at 8:03 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 23:03:01-04

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims two birds were found drunk inside a dumpster.

It's actually true.

The black vultures were found last month drifting in and out of consciousness inside a dumpster in Watertown, Connecticut.

They were tested at a wildlife rehab center which found they were simply too drunk to fly.

No, they hadn't been drinking alcohol.

The director of the rehab center says the two likely became intoxicated after feasting on fermented foods in the uncovered garbage bin.

Fortunately, like humans, they felt better after getting rest, fluids and a hearty breakfast.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!