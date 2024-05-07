Fact or Fiction: Two birds found drunk inside dumpster?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims two birds were found drunk inside a dumpster.

It's actually true.

The black vultures were found last month drifting in and out of consciousness inside a dumpster in Watertown, Connecticut.

They were tested at a wildlife rehab center which found they were simply too drunk to fly.

No, they hadn't been drinking alcohol.

The director of the rehab center says the two likely became intoxicated after feasting on fermented foods in the uncovered garbage bin.

Fortunately, like humans, they felt better after getting rest, fluids and a hearty breakfast.

