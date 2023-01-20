Fact or Fiction: Twitter auctions off office supplies including pizza oven?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims Twitter just auctioned off office supplies including a pizza oven and a neon bird sign.

It's true.

This week, Twitter's San Francisco headquarters auctioned off what was called "surplus corporate office assets."

The auction did indeed include a pizza oven which sold for $10,000, a blue neon sign in the shape of Twitter's logo which sold for $22,500, and even things as small as boxes of KN95 masks.

Twitter made an estimated $1.5 million from the auction, although organizers insist the sale is not a sign of financial trouble.

