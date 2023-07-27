Fact or Fiction: Tweets nows referred to as Xeets?

(KGTV) — Elon Musk has changed Twitter’s name to X.

Now an image going around social media claims a tweet is now officially referred to as a “xeet.”

It includes an alleged screenshot of X's new Help Center page that explains "How to xeet."

But it’s fiction.

There is no evidence an “X Help Center” even exists.

We went to Twitter's “Help Center” which still says "How to Tweet."

We also tried searching "How to Xeet" and got no results.

For the record, Elon Musk told a Twitter user that tweets would now be called X’s.