Fact or Fiction: Tweet promoted Southwest Airlines gift cards?

(KGTV) — An image going around appears to be a tweet from Southwest Airlines saying "Gift procrastinators: This is your friendly holiday reminder that no one has ever complained after receiving a Southwest gift card as a gift."

Considering how badly Southwest Airlines has melted down over the past week, many people are assuming this tweet is a joke.

But it's real, although it was sent weeks ago.

The airline sent the tweet on December 10.

Obviously, things have gone south for Southwest since then and the airline has not tweeted out any gift card advertisements since the current debacle began.