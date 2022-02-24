Fact or Fiction: Trump's new social media app charging $4.99 a week?

(KGTV) — Donald Trump’s new social media app launched this week and rumors going around Twitter claimed Truth Social is charging users $4.99 a week.

But that's fiction.

The claim about the charge was largely based on a screen shot allegedly showing the new app's pricing scheme.

But it did not come from Truth Social.

It's from a different app called 2nd1st which bills itself as "America's social app for truth" and includes pictures of the Trump family on its app page.

Although Truth Social is off to a glitchy start, there are no reports of people being charged a fee to use or download the app.