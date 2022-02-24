Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Trump's new social media app charging $4.99 a week?

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. Trump is already declaring himself the 45th and 47th president of the United States. But the quip during a round of golf — captured on shaky cellphone video — belies the growing challenges Trump is confronting. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 7:36 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 22:36:22-05

(KGTV) — Donald Trump’s new social media app launched this week and rumors going around Twitter claimed Truth Social is charging users $4.99 a week.

But that's fiction.

The claim about the charge was largely based on a screen shot allegedly showing the new app's pricing scheme.

But it did not come from Truth Social.

It's from a different app called 2nd1st which bills itself as "America's social app for truth" and includes pictures of the Trump family on its app page.

Although Truth Social is off to a glitchy start, there are no reports of people being charged a fee to use or download the app.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER