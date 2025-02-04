Fact or Fiction: Trump signs executive order banning Pride Month?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims President Trump signed an executive order banning Pride Month.

But that's not true.

According to a Reuters fact check, the misinformation came from a January 24 post on X seen by more than a million people.

While Trump has signed executive orders targeting transgender people and gender identity, he has yet to target Pride Month.

However, the Pentagon has paused observances of Pride Month along with other cultural observances such Black History Month and Holocaust Days of Remembrance.

The agency says it did so in response to the president's ban on DEI programs in the federal workforce.

