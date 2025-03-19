Fact or Fiction: Trump says Joe Biden pardons invalid because of pen used?

(KGTV) - President Trump says many of former President Joe Biden's pardons are invalid because he used an autopen to sign them.

An autopen is a machine used by presidents, including Trump, that uses a robotic arm with a pen attached to sign documents.

But trump's claim is fiction.

PolitiFact found universal agreement among legal scholars that the Constitution does not require pardons be signed directly by the president.

In 2005, the Justice Department even wrote a memo concluding an autopen is acceptable.

Regardless, there is no constitutional mechanism for overturning a pardon.

