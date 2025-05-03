Fact or Fiction: Trump says he's renaming Veterans Day?

(KGTV) — A story you might have heard claims President Trump wants to rename Veterans Day.

It's true and that's not all.

In a late night post on Truth Social, the President said he plans to change the name of November 11 from Veterans Day to "Victory Day for World War I."

The federal holiday, which was originally created to honor those who served in the First World War, currently honors all veterans.

Trump also wants to make May 8 "Victory Day for World War II."

The President's post made no mention of how veterans of other wars might be honored.

Despite the Trump’s wishes, the renaming of holidays can't just be ordered by a president.

It requires an act of congress.

