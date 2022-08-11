Fact or Fiction: Trump said FBI investigation should disqualify presidential candidates?

(KGTV) — A meme going around right now claims Donald Trump said on the campaign trail in 2016 that "Anyone investigated by the FBI is not qualified to be president of the United States."

He allegedly said it in reference to Hillary Clinton, and Trump himself is now being investigated by the FBI, but there is no evidence the quote is real.

While Trump spoke about the investigation continuously in 2016, the closest he came to the quote in the meme was saying that the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton would create a “constitutional crisis” if she were elected.

