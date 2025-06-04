FACT OR FICTION: Trump post claimed Biden was replaced by clones?

A story you may have heard claims President Trump shared a social media post claiming Joe Biden was executed in 2020 and replaced by clones.

It's true.

On May 31, the President shared another user's Truth Social post claiming Biden was executed five years ago and what we are seeing now are clones, doubles, and "robotic engineered soulless mindless entities."

The White House has not responded to media requests for comment on the post.

President Trump has a history of sharing unproven conspiracy theories including that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and that Haitian immigrants were eating people's pets.

