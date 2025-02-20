Fact or Fiction: Trump order cuts funding over LGBTQ activism?

(KGTV) — Posts on social media claim President Trump signed an executive order cutting federal funding to all cities that "promote, support or otherwise encourage LGBTQ activism."

That is fiction.

While the President has signed executive orders involving transgender people, he has not, to date, issued any involving LGBTQ activism.

This was confirmed by the non-profit advocacy group GLAAD which told Reuters they have not heard of any such mandate.

The false information originated from an X account whose user apparently made it up.

