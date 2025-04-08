Fact or Fiction: Trump ending dual Citizenship in US?

(KGTV) — An image going around appears to be a post from President Trump’s Truth Social account in which he announces he's ending dual citizenship in the United States.

It says “All these traitors will be denaturalized and deported back to the country they came from."

But it's fiction.

The fake post was sent as an April Fools joke that then got sent around as the real thing.

Reuters reports Republican lawmakers did introduce legislation in March that would require political candidates to disclose dual citizenship.

But there is no known effort to end dual citizenship in this country.

