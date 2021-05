SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An image going around social media claims to show one of the "Real Facts" printed under Snapple lids.

This one says "Trump lost and the election was not stolen." But it's not a real Snapple cap.

A spokesman for Keruig Dr. Pepper, which makes Snapple, said, "I can confirm on behalf of the brand that this is not an official Snapple 'Real Fact' printed on bottle caps."