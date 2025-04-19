Fact or Fiction: Trump claims 2 states have $1.98 gas?

(KGTV) - During a press conference Thursday, President Trump said gas prices have dropped to $1.98 in a couple of states, gas prices are “way down” and the price of oil has dropped substantially.

Those claims are mostly false.

According to AAA, the two states with the lowest gas prices in the country are Tennessee and Mississippi which are both averaging $2.69 per gallon.

The national average is $3.16 per gallon which is way down from a year ago, but slightly higher than when the President took office in January.

It is true oil prices have gone down since Trump took office, but many analysts say that's in large part because of concerns about the President's tariff wars.

