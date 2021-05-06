Fact or Fiction: Trump banned from Facebook for life?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several news organizations put up headlines and captions claiming former president Donald Trump was permanently banned for life from Facebook.

But that is fiction, at least for now.

On May 5, Facebook's oversight board upheld the ban Facebook placed on Trump's account in January for his involvement in the Capitol riots. But it did not say the suspension should be permanent.

In fact, the board called the current indefinite ban unreasonable and gave Facebook six months to specify how long it will last.