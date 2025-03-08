Fact or Fiction: Trump Administration marks photo of Enola Gay for deletion?

(KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz on social media claims the Trump Administration has marked a photo of the Enola Gay for deletion from the Pentagon's website as part of its DEI purge.

It's apparently true.

The Enola Gay was the B-29 bomber that dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan in 1945.

It was named after the pilot's mother, Enola Gay Tibbets.

But according to the Associated Press, pictures of the plane are being flagged for deletion by the Defense Department apparently because it contains the word "gay."

An administration official told the AP up to 100,000 images and posts could be deleted in the Defense Department's database because of alleged DEI content.

Most involve women and minorities.

It's not clear if the purge list has been finalized.

