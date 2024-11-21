Fact or Fiction: Tropicana orange juice sales tank after company changes bottle shape?

A story that caught our eye claims sales of Tropicana orange juice have tanked since the company changed the shape of its bottles.

It's true.

Over the summer Tropicana ditched its signature carafe-shaped bottles, replacing them with traditional-looking bottles that hold slightly less juice.

Customers aren't having it.

After being steady all year, Tropicana's sales fell 8% over the previous year in July, 11% in August and by October they were down 19%.

A Tropicana spokesperson told CNN changes can take time and the company is doing what it can to help shoppers get used to the new look.